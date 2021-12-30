Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $126.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.42. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.