American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Decreased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.