Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in H&R Block by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 444,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.67 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

