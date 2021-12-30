Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $490,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $581,000.

BSMP opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

