Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,111 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 67.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $435.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.32. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.21 and a fifty-two week high of $442.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.35.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

