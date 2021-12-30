Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Trading Down 2.2%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.78 and last traded at $85.78. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

