Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

ITMR opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $497.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

