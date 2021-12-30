Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Shares Down 2.9%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 31,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 45,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $241.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

