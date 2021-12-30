Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,131 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

