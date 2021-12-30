Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NYSE DD opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.