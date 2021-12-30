Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,401 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 250,123 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

