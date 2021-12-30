Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Arch Capital Group LTD.

Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 150.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,663,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 16.1% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $125,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

