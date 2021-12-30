Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,739.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $903,319.46 and $5,739.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00007946 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.32 or 0.07789086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,426.83 or 0.99913224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

