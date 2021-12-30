DeFine One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.92 Million (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004550 BTC on exchanges. DeFine has a market capitalization of $121.35 million and $4.92 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.32 or 0.07789086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,426.83 or 0.99913224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007969 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,185,763 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

