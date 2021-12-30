Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.0853

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $190.19 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

