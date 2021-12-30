MenaPay Trading Down 93.6% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $224,936.19 and $497.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 93.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007051 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

