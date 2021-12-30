Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,316,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

