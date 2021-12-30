Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.40 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,284,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.