Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Invesco were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

