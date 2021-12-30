Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $213.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.46 and a 200-day moving average of $301.27. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a one year low of $186.68 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

