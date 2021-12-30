The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 6.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $92.62 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

