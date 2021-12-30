Stakenet Market Cap Hits $13.99 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $31,783.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00284737 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010766 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00142817 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,745,307 coins and its circulating supply is 123,206,270 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

