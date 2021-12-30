Goldcoin (GLC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49,307.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and $49,307.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.00312859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,792,482 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

