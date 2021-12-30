Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $41,930.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00120020 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

