Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,863,000 after buying an additional 51,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,035,000 after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.54 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

