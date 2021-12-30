Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 203,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $226.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.82.

