Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Holdings Decreased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Roche by 45.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 347,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Roche by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Roche by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Roche by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Roche by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

