$0.02 EPS Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enviva Partners reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million.

Several research analysts have commented on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of EVA opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $73.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

