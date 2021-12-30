Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.48. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

