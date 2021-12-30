Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 60 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Shares of INTU opened at $648.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $638.85 and a 200-day moving average of $568.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

