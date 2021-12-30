Abbrea Capital LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $648.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.74. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

