X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Down 0%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 216,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 114,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USSG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,838,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

