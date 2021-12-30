Analysts Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.32). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

