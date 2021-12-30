Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $672.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

