TCTC Holdings LLC Takes $171,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 118,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $156.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.25 and a 1-year high of $157.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

