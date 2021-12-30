TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $384.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

