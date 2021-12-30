Quilter Plc Makes New $893,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $653.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

