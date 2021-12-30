Quilter Plc Has $730,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

NYSE IEX opened at $235.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.92. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

