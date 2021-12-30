Quilter Plc Has $1.74 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MELI opened at $1,323.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.43 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,359.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,563.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,019.57.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
