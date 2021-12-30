Quilter Plc Has $1.74 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,323.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.43 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,359.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,563.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

