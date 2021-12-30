Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

