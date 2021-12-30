$0.24 EPS Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

