Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC) Declares $8.52 Dividend

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 8.52 per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Vulcan International stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Vulcan International has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

Get Vulcan International alerts:

Vulcan International Company Profile

Vulcan International Corp. engages in the manufacture of rubber and foam products. It also develops and manages real estate, and is involved in forestry activities including the harvesting and selling of timber. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clarksville, TN.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.