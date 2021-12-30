Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC) Declares $8.52 Dividend

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 8.52 per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.
Vulcan International stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Vulcan International has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.
Vulcan International Company Profile
