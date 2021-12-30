Realty Income Co. to Issue Jan 22 Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a jan 22 dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 181.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

O opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

