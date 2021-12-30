Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.58

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.58 and last traded at $135.41, with a volume of 6794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.61.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

