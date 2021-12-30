Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $933.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post sales of $933.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $958.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $918.42 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $513.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 671,795 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 68.07%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

