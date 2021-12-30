PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194,241.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $125.81 million and approximately $194,241.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007051 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,491,037,356 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,817,902 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

