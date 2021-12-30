Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 16,091 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,091 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

