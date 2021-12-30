Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after acquiring an additional 544,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.