Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

PG opened at $164.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average of $143.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

