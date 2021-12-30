Polkadot Trading Up 3.3% This Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $28.02 or 0.00058897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.87 or 0.07797235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,592.30 or 1.00027287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.